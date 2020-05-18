Pacers Fan Kathy Martin Harrison Talks Going Viral for Yelling at Jordan, Rodman

Fernando Medina/Getty Images

One of the unintentional stars of The Last Dance revealed herself upon gaining immediate viral fame Sunday.

107.5 The Fan in Indianapolis tracked down Kathy Martin Harrison, the vocal Indiana Pacers fan featured briefly in the documentary series. She was shown heckling the Chicago Bulls during the 1998 Eastern Conference Finals.

Harrison said Monday she had caught the attention of both Michael Jordan and Dennis Rodman.

"Michael was totally cool," she said (h/t ESPN's Field Yates). "He'd look back at me and shake his head. But the biggest thing I had going on was with Rodman. Dennis Rodman and I battled back and forth."

Viewers were naturally eager to learn the identity of the unknown Pacers fan.

Tracy Kornet, a television anchor in Nashville, Tennessee, and mother of Chicago Bulls center Luke Kornet, joked she was the woman in question, a joke that ended up backfiring.

Even though Jordan retired after the 1997-98 season, Harrison had to watch the Pacers once again fall short in the conference finals in 1999, but at least she got to see the franchise claim its Eastern Conference title in 2000.

And now she gets to bask in her 15 minutes of fame.