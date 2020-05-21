Historical Comparisons for NBA's Top Superstars 22 and Under

1 of 5

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Luka Doncic has already zipped past the point of hyperbolic language. No matter how grandiose the praise might sound, there's a decent chance the stat sheet backs it up.

Case in point: He's probably engineering the greatest age-20 season in NBA history. Again, that probably sounds impossible, but when you examine the numbers...well, they don't lie.

Doncic is the only player ever to average 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in his age-20 campaign. His 27.7 player efficiency rating is the best ever recorded by someone his age.

It won't be long before this conversation changes to finding the Next Luka, but if we sort through the breadcrumbs from basketball's past, maybe we can find the First.

Compared to his contemporaries, he has Chris Paul's floor command, LeBron James' monstrous impact and James Harden's step-back. Dig deeper into the memory books, and there's Oscar Robertson's overstuffed stats, Magic Johnson's flair (and vision) and even Dirk Nowitzki's ceiling-scraping shooting arc.

Taken in totality, though, Doncic best compares to Larry Bird.

Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle, who played with and later worked for Bird, already made the link in terms of how he and Doncic elevate everyone around them. ESPN's Tim Legler, who debuted in Bird's third-to-last NBA season, took the comparison further.

"I'm seeing a Larry Bird type with his pace and the way you can't speed him up, his shooting ability from deep," Legler said on SportsCenter in November. "But if Larry Bird had a tighter handle and a better first step, that's really what Luka Doncic is."

A souped-up Bird sounds too good to be true, right? Again, we'll go back to the numbers.

In Bird's most efficient season (1987-88), he averaged 29.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists. Doncic is already bumping into those marks—28.7, 9.3 and 8.7, respectively—less than three months removed from his 21st birthday.