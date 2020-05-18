Ray Allen Defends Michael Jordan's Leadership Tactics: 'Don't Take It Personal'

Gary Dineen/Getty Images

Michael Jordan's intensity was a major topic of discussion following "The Last Dance," but former NBA star Ray Allen defended the Hall of Famer being hard on his teammates.

Allen broke it down Monday on The Encore with Sage Steele (starts at 21:00):

"Once we go on the court, you know we're friends and I love you, but I need you to do your job," he said. "And if I get on your butt, don't take it personal. Don't get mad back at me because you can't handle what I'm saying to you."

Jordan was hard on his teammates throughout his career, although Allen noted that the leadership strategy worked: "The proof is in the pudding when you win six championships."

