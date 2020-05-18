Report: Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic to Have Surgery on Wrist Injury, Out for Season

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

If the NBA returns from its hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic and finishes the 2019-20 season, the Utah Jazz will do so without forward Bojan Bogdanovic.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Bogdanovic is undergoing season-ending surgery on his right wrist:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

