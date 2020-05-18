Report: Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic to Have Surgery on Wrist Injury, Out for Season

Report: Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic to Have Surgery on Wrist Injury, Out for SeasonMay 18, 2020
If the NBA returns from its hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic and finishes the 2019-20 season, the Utah Jazz will do so without forward Bojan Bogdanovic.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Bogdanovic is undergoing season-ending surgery on his right wrist:
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Bogdanovic injured wrist in January and played in pain throughout season. The discomfort/injury emerged again during shutdown, sources said. Decision for surgery makes sense to protect him and franchise for long-term. He signed a four-year, $73M deal last summer. https://t.co/OwLTeYHWgO
