Report: Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic to Have Surgery on Wrist Injury, Out for Season

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 18, 2020

Utah Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic (44) drives past Cleveland Cavaliers' Collin Sexton (2) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 2, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak/Associated Press

If the NBA returns from its hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic and finishes the 2019-20 season, the Utah Jazz will do so without forward Bojan Bogdanovic.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Bogdanovic is undergoing season-ending surgery on his right wrist:

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

