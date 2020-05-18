Michael Jordan's Children Jasmine, Jeffrey Speak on Protecting Father's Legacy

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Two of Michael Jordan's children, Jasmine and Jeffrey Jordan, appeared on Good Morning America on Monday to discuss The Last Dance, ESPN's documentary miniseries about their father and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls.

During the interview, Michael Strahan asked them if it was important to "protect your father's legacy." Jasmine answered that it was (3:33 mark):

"I think it's very important. At the end of the day, you know, the generation's getting younger and younger and they're going to be in the same boat, where they haven't seen my father play. And so they are going to ask those questions as to, well, 'Who is he?' or 'What did he do?' ... And that's a responsibility my brothers and myself take on, and it's one that we love because it essentially evolves Jordan and the brand and the legacy that my father's created and also educates the younger generation as we continue to produce product, footwear, apparel, whatever it is, for the younger generation."

Jordan's partnership with Nike through the Jordan Brand remains a major success, with Jordans remaining some of the most iconic and sought-after sneakers in the world. That might be many kids' most tangible connection to the six-time NBA champion. The Last Dance might be another.