Michael Jordan's Children Jasmine, Jeffrey Speak on Protecting Father's Legacy

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 18, 2020

FILE - In this April 16, 2014, file photo, Charlotte Bobcats owner Michael Jordan watches an NBA basketball game between the Bobcats and the Chicago Bulls in Charlotte, N.C. The six-time NBA champion is scheduled to appear Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2015, in federal court in Chicago for the start of a civil trial and will later testify on the unauthorized use of his identity. A court already ruled a grocery-story chain used his identity without permission in a magazine ad and so the unresolved legal issue is damages. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)
Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Two of Michael Jordan's children, Jasmine and Jeffrey Jordan, appeared on Good Morning America on Monday to discuss The Last Dance, ESPN's documentary miniseries about their father and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls

During the interview, Michael Strahan asked them if it was important to "protect your father's legacy." Jasmine answered that it was (3:33 mark):

"I think it's very important. At the end of the day, you know, the generation's getting younger and younger and they're going to be in the same boat, where they haven't seen my father play. And so they are going to ask those questions as to, well, 'Who is he?' or 'What did he do?' ... And that's a responsibility my brothers and myself take on, and it's one that we love because it essentially evolves Jordan and the brand and the legacy that my father's created and also educates the younger generation as we continue to produce product, footwear, apparel, whatever it is, for the younger generation."

Jordan's partnership with Nike through the Jordan Brand remains a major success, with Jordans remaining some of the most iconic and sought-after sneakers in the world. That might be many kids' most tangible connection to the six-time NBA champion. The Last Dance might be another.         

