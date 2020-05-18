Myles Garrett Trolls Odell Beckham Slapping Security After Seeing Rodman-Malone

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

When Odell Beckham Jr. patted a security guard's behind in the LSU locker room following the Tigers' national title victory over Clemson, he likely didn't think it'd lead to an arrest warrant.

In fact, according to teammate Myles Garrett, he probably thought it'd look a little like Karl Malone and Dennis Rodman during the NBA Finals:

First of all, excellent troll tweet by Garrett. Now that charges have been dropped, it's likely Beckham can have a long laugh about the ridiculousness of a night that included handing out wads of cash and smoking cigars in the locker room, along with that fateful butt pat.

As for Garrett, don't be surprised if Beckham finds a way to retaliate the next time the defensive end does something meme-worthy.