Myles Garrett Trolls Odell Beckham Slapping Security After Seeing Rodman-Malone

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 18, 2020

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett leaves an office building in New York. Suspended Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett met Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to discuss his possible reinstatement, a person familiar with the meeting told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

When Odell Beckham Jr. patted a security guard's behind in the LSU locker room following the Tigers' national title victory over Clemson, he likely didn't think it'd lead to an arrest warrant.

In fact, according to teammate Myles Garrett, he probably thought it'd look a little like Karl Malone and Dennis Rodman during the NBA Finals:

First of all, excellent troll tweet by Garrett. Now that charges have been dropped, it's likely Beckham can have a long laugh about the ridiculousness of a night that included handing out wads of cash and smoking cigars in the locker room, along with that fateful butt pat.

As for Garrett, don't be surprised if Beckham finds a way to retaliate the next time the defensive end does something meme-worthy.

