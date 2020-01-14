Joe Burrow, LSU Players Smoke Cigars After Win; Police Officer Threatens Arrests

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJanuary 14, 2020

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Joe Burrow of the LSU Tigers raises the National Championship Trophy with Ed Orgeron, Grant Delpit #7, and Patrick Queen #8 after the College Football Playoff National Championship game at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The LSU Tigers topped the Clemson Tigers, 42-25. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)
Alika Jenner/Getty Images

A police officer threatened to arrest LSU players who were celebrating their College Football Playoff National Championship Game win over Clemson by smoking cigars in the locker room Monday night.

According to AL.com's Michael Casagrande, LSU players initially laughed at the declaration and continued to celebrate, thinking it was a joke.

The LSU Football Twitter account showed the celebration, which featured multiple Tigers players enjoying cigars and dancing alongside former LSU and current Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.:

Per Casagrande: "Another officer tried to tell them it was OK to celebrate with a smoke in the locker room, but he insisted his commander told him it was a no-go. Nobody was arrested."

Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Burrow had plenty of reason to celebrate as the biggest factor in LSU's 42-25 win against Clemson and perfect 15-0 season.

The Ohio State transfer threw for 463 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for 58 yards and another score en route to helping the Tigers win their first national title since 2007. Overall, Burrow enjoyed a record-setting campaign with 5,671 passing yards, 60 touchdowns and six interceptions, plus an additional five rushing scores.

It can be argued that he had the greatest season by a quarterback in college football history, as he piloted the highest-scoring FBS offense of all time.

Burrow is now set to enter the next phase of his career, and it may not be long before he can afford the best cigars money can buy. He is the odds-on favorite to go No. 1 overall in the 2020 NFL draft to the Cincinnati Bengals.

