Odell Beckham Jr. Reportedly Won't Be Charged for Slapping Security Guard's Butt

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 18, 2020

SYRACUSE, NY - JANUARY 07: NFL receiver Odell Beckham Jr. of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Syracuse Orange during the second half at the Carrier Dome on January 7, 2020 in Syracuse, New York. Virginia Tech defeated Syracuse 67-63. (Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)
Rich Barnes/Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. will reportedly not face charges for slapping a security guard on the butt in the locker room after LSU's 42-25 win over Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday. 

Per NOLA.com's Ramon Antonio Vargas and John Simerman, the guard won't press charges against the Cleveland Browns wide receiver for the incident. 

New Orleans police obtained an arrest warrant on Thursday accusing Beckham of simple battery for the incident.

The New Orleans Police Department has yet to rescind the warrant, but Vargas and Simerman noted the officer's signed affidavit "seems likely to gut any criminal case against Beckham."

The security officer was in LSU's locker room talking to offensive lineman Damien Lewis when Beckham gave the officer a slap on the backside. 

"We are aware of the incident and have been in touch with Odell and his representatives on the matter," the Browns said in a statement. "They are cooperating with the proper authorities to appropriately address the situation."

Beckham was in New Orleans to support LSU, where he played for three seasons from 2011-13. 

Related

    Promising Youngsters Who Just Need a Fresh Start

    A trade could be the reboot they need to reach their full potential

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    Promising Youngsters Who Just Need a Fresh Start

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Most Likely Teams to Move Up or Down at the Draft ⬆️⬇️

    Teams in the best spot to cause big shakeups in the first round

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Most Likely Teams to Move Up or Down at the Draft ⬆️⬇️

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Running to the Right Was the Right Choice for the Browns in 2019

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    Running to the Right Was the Right Choice for the Browns in 2019

    Jeff Risdon
    via Browns Wire

    6 Free Agent Safeties for the Browns to Consider in 2020

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    6 Free Agent Safeties for the Browns to Consider in 2020

    Jeff Risdon
    via Browns Wire