Odell Beckham Jr. Reportedly Won't Be Charged for Slapping Security Guard's Butt

Rich Barnes/Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. will reportedly not face charges for slapping a security guard on the butt in the locker room after LSU's 42-25 win over Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday.

Per NOLA.com's Ramon Antonio Vargas and John Simerman, the guard won't press charges against the Cleveland Browns wide receiver for the incident.

New Orleans police obtained an arrest warrant on Thursday accusing Beckham of simple battery for the incident.

The New Orleans Police Department has yet to rescind the warrant, but Vargas and Simerman noted the officer's signed affidavit "seems likely to gut any criminal case against Beckham."

The security officer was in LSU's locker room talking to offensive lineman Damien Lewis when Beckham gave the officer a slap on the backside.

"We are aware of the incident and have been in touch with Odell and his representatives on the matter," the Browns said in a statement. "They are cooperating with the proper authorities to appropriately address the situation."