Odell Beckham Jr. Arrest Warrant Issued for Slapping Officer's Butt Post-LSU Win

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

New Orleans police were granted an arrest warrant for Odell Beckham Jr. over an accusation of simple battery after he slapped the buttocks of an officer following LSU's national championship victory over Clemson.

A police spokesperson told Ramon Antonio Vargas and Carlie Wells of NOLA.com that police sought charges after video surfaced of the incident on social media. In the video, Beckham is shown slapping the officer and saying "get the gat" repeatedly.

The officer appeared to speak to Beckham, but his words could not be heard on the video.

