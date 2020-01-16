Odell Beckham Jr. Arrest Warrant Issued for Slapping Officer's Butt Post-LSU Win

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 16, 2020

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Odell Beckham Jr. celebrates in the locker room the LSU Tigers after their 42-25 win over Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Chris Graythen/Getty Images

New Orleans police were granted an arrest warrant for Odell Beckham Jr. over an accusation of simple battery after he slapped the buttocks of an officer following LSU's national championship victory over Clemson.

A police spokesperson told Ramon Antonio Vargas and Carlie Wells of NOLA.com that police sought charges after video surfaced of the incident on social media. In the video, Beckham is shown slapping the officer and saying "get the gat" repeatedly.

The officer appeared to speak to Beckham, but his words could not be heard on the video.

                

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Related

    Report: Browns Eyeing Pats Staffer

    Cleveland will interview Patriots' college scouting director Monti Ossenfort for its GM job Friday

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    Report: Browns Eyeing Pats Staffer

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    HC's Still on the Hot Seat

    The hot seat sizzled up the tenures of a handful of NFL coaches, yet some warmer seats didn't result in change

    NFL logo
    NFL

    HC's Still on the Hot Seat

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R's Top Landing Spots for Mariota

    Any takers?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    B/R's Top Landing Spots for Mariota

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    How the Smith Bros Saved the Pack 🙌

    @MikeTanier says the defensive duo could make Green Bay champs

    NFL logo
    NFL

    How the Smith Bros Saved the Pack 🙌

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report