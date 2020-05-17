Michael Jordan Says He 'Just Can't Accept' Bulls Didn't Try for 7th NBA Title

Kent Smith/Getty Images

One of the most incredible things about Michael Jordan's legendary career is how easy it is to play "what if" and imagine more championships even though he won six.

What if he didn't miss an entire season in the middle of his prime to play baseball? What if he didn't play three years in college before joining the NBA?

And what if the core of the Chicago Bulls stayed together after their 1998 NBA Finals victory over the Utah Jazz?

The Last Dance documentary closed on that question Sunday with Jordan saying "no" when asked if it was satisfying to leave at his peak. "It's maddening because I felt like we could have won seven. I really believe that. We may not have, but man, just not to be able to try, that's something I just can't accept, for whatever reason. I just can't accept it."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.