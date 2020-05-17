Shaq, Charles Barkley, Karl Malone Headline NBA ''90s Reunion' Video Call

Scott Quintard/Getty Images

If Michael Jordan was the defining figure of the NBA in the 1990s, NBA Inside Stuff with Ahmad Rashad was the cultural backbone of the league.

After all, the league's biggest stars consistently appeared on the show for laid-back interviews, entertaining segments and enlightening conversations. With The Last Dance documentary bringing the 1990s NBA back into the limelight, Rashad hosted an NBA Inside Stuff reunion show on the league's Twitter page on Sunday.

The Zoom call featured David Robinson, Karl Malone, John Stockton, Grant Hill, Reggie Miller, Muggsy Bogues, Clyde Drexler, Dell Curry, Dominique Wilkins, Mitch Richmond, Dikembe Mutombo, Charles Barkley, Gary Payton, Robert Horry, Tim Hardaway, Patrick Ewing, Shaquille O'Neal, Glen Rice, Shawn Kemp, Ron Harper and Detlef Schrempf.

The players spent the majority of the time catching up and joking with each other, but there were some notable moments.

Perhaps the funniest moment came when Rashad asked the group which current player reminded them of themselves, and the 6'1" Stockton said Giannis Antetokounmpo. Other light-hearted moments included Miller saying Mutombo was the best trash talker of the group and the big man living up to that moniker by adamantly denying Kemp ever dunked on him.

Ewing joked he was going to hire Malone as his agent when Malone advocated for the Hall of Famer to be the head coach of the New York Knicks. He also didn't take the bait when the group tried to get him to say something negative about owner James Dolan.

There weren't many Jordan stories, especially since the Chicago Bulls legend handled so many from the group in the playoffs, but Hardaway told a story from early in his own career in which he was going against Air Jordan and played well.

He said he knew he could make it in the NBA when Jordan gave him a nod after the game.

O'Neal and Robinson also joked about an encounter from earlier in their careers in which the former made up a rumor that the San Antonio Spurs center refused to sign an autograph for him when he was younger.

O'Neal used that as motivation for their head-to-head matchups, but it was all love and jokes during Sunday's reunion.

Before signing off, all the players expressed their admiration for each other with many saying they wished they got to know their counterparts better when they were still playing.