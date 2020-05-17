WWE's Braun Strowman Shares Photo of 'Goliath Grouper' Catch on Twitter

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 18, 2020

Credit: WWE.com

Not many things can make Braun Strowman look small, but he seemed to find something that pulled it off during a recent fishing trip.

The WWE star posted a photo Sunday showing him alongside a monster catch off the side of a boat:

He added on Twitter that the fish was estimated to be close to 400 pounds.

Strowman is listed at 6'8", 385 pounds and has showcased some incredible strength since joining the WWE. He probably needed every ounce of muscle he had in order to reel in his latest catch.

As the current WWE universal champion, this alone could be enough to strike fear in any challengers.

Related

    Wrestling Quick Takes ⚡

    🤔 Why are Edge, Orton still feuding? 🏆 How Asuka can be dominant champ 👀 Best options to win IC tourney title ➡️ Catch up on all the hot takes

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Wrestling Quick Takes ⚡

    Graham GSM Matthews
    via Bleacher Report

    Undertaker Wanted to Retire in 2017

    The Deadman confirms he planned to retire after WrestleMania 33 match before returning

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Undertaker Wanted to Retire in 2017

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Undertaker: The Last Ride Top Moments and Reaction from Chapter 2

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Undertaker: The Last Ride Top Moments and Reaction from Chapter 2

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Drew McIntyre Talks Covington and Tyson Fury

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Drew McIntyre Talks Covington and Tyson Fury

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report