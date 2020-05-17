WWE's Braun Strowman Shares Photo of 'Goliath Grouper' Catch on Twitter

Credit: WWE.com

Not many things can make Braun Strowman look small, but he seemed to find something that pulled it off during a recent fishing trip.

The WWE star posted a photo Sunday showing him alongside a monster catch off the side of a boat:

He added on Twitter that the fish was estimated to be close to 400 pounds.

Strowman is listed at 6'8", 385 pounds and has showcased some incredible strength since joining the WWE. He probably needed every ounce of muscle he had in order to reel in his latest catch.

As the current WWE universal champion, this alone could be enough to strike fear in any challengers.