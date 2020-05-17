UFC's Jon Jones, Chael Sonnen Rip Each Other with Personal Attacks on Twitter

UFC's Jon Jones, Chael Sonnen Rip Each Other with Personal Attacks on TwitterMay 17, 2020
Jon Jones and Chael Sonnen went after each other on Twitter Saturday without even mentioning each other by name.
Jones began the attacks while referencing Sonnen having a YouTube channel:
Sonnen retired after his last fight in 2019, but he has remained involved in UFC through a podcast and YouTube channel. The 43-year-old recently discussed Jones in a potential bout against Francis Ngannou on Beyond the Fight.
After the initial attack, Sonnen fired back with several tweets talking about Jones' problems outside the ring:
There were more than a dozen related attacks over the course of a 20-minute period.
Jones was arrested in March and charged with driving while intoxicated, negligent use of a deadly weapon and possession of an open container, according to TMZ Sports. Police reportedly responded to a call about gunshots and found the UFC star with a hand gun and a bottle of tequila in his car.
He also had a DUI arrest in 2012 and received probation for a hit-and-run in 2015.
These two MMA stars have traded verbal jabs in the past but battled in the Octagon just once in their career with Jones coming away with a first-round knockout in 2013.
