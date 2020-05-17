UFC's Jon Jones, Chael Sonnen Rip Each Other with Personal Attacks on Twitter

Al Bello/Getty Images

Jon Jones and Chael Sonnen went after each other on Twitter Saturday without even mentioning each other by name.

Jones began the attacks while referencing Sonnen having a YouTube channel:

Sonnen retired after his last fight in 2019, but he has remained involved in UFC through a podcast and YouTube channel. The 43-year-old recently discussed Jones in a potential bout against Francis Ngannou on Beyond the Fight.

After the initial attack, Sonnen fired back with several tweets talking about Jones' problems outside the ring:

There were more than a dozen related attacks over the course of a 20-minute period.

Jones was arrested in March and charged with driving while intoxicated, negligent use of a deadly weapon and possession of an open container, according to TMZ Sports. Police reportedly responded to a call about gunshots and found the UFC star with a hand gun and a bottle of tequila in his car.

He also had a DUI arrest in 2012 and received probation for a hit-and-run in 2015.

These two MMA stars have traded verbal jabs in the past but battled in the Octagon just once in their career with Jones coming away with a first-round knockout in 2013.