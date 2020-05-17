WWE Superstars Sheamus, Drew McIntyre Give Home Workout Tips in New Video

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMay 17, 2020

TOKYO,JAPAN - JUNE 29: Drew McIntyre enters the ring during the WWE Live Tokyo at Ryogoku Kokugikan on June 29, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)
Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

WWE champion Drew McIntyre and SmackDown Superstar Sheamus provided some tips Sunday for how to work out and stay in shape at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sheamus went to McIntyre's home for the 100th episode of Celtic Warrior Workouts and they gave some examples of what types of workouts can be done at home:

McIntyre showed off the home gym that he began constructing once actual gyms shut down amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The Scottish Superstar divulged that he quickly built a makeshift gym for himself in March so he could get ready for his WrestleMania 36 match against Brock Lesnar.

That decision worked well for McIntyre, as he went on to beat The Beast Incarnate and become WWE champion for the first time in his career.

During his appearance on Celtic Warrior Workouts, McIntyre showed Sheamus the routine he likes to go through when working out his legs, including DDP Yoga, squats, step-ups and hamstring curls.

McIntyre and Sheamus are close friends in real life, and they also happen to be two of the fittest wrestlers in WWE, so there are few people in wrestling better qualified to give such advice.

Video Play Button

McIntyre has thrived at his craft during the pandemic, as he beat Lesnar, had numerous entertaining matches on Raw and put on a great performance against Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank.

Meanwhile, Sheamus has been dominant with several squash match wins and he recently entered into a feud with Jeff Hardy.

McIntyre and Sheamus haven't let the current landscape curtail their workout progress, and they can serve as inspiration for those looking for those who need motivation to work out and get fit during this time.

             

