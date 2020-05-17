Andre Iguodala Talks NBA's Potential Return, Heat's Zoom Workouts Amid COVID-19

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Andre Iguodala says the "most important" aspect of returning to finish the 2019-20 NBA season is the league figuring out how to ensure the health and safety of players.

Iguodala spoke with Lindsey Turrentine of CNET, acknowledging there are myriad factors in place for both the players and ownership.

"It's very interesting. There are a lot of things at stake, with health being the number one thing we have to keep in mind and player safety. Peace of mind as well, knowing that we could possibly be in an environment and what that environment may look like," Iguodala said (h/t CBS Miami). "I think that is most important. But as we've seen throughout these times, not just in sports but in politics and with our unemployment numbers being the way that they are, what's the right time to move forward and at what cost."

The NBA season has been indefinitely postponed for more than two months amid the coronavirus pandemic. Momentum appears to be trending toward resuming the season, with several prominent players meeting privately last week and agreeing to a united front in favor of playing, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

The league office is also pushing toward a resolution of the 2019-20 season soon. Commissioner Adam Silver told the NBA Board of Governors that he wants to make a decision within the next two-to-four weeks, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. That would allow the league time to formulate a plan ahead of games returning this summer.

Iguodala says Heat players have been conducting workouts via Zoom a few times a week to motivate each other to stay in shape.

"With the Miami Heat we have Zoom workouts 4-5 times a week and you have about eight or nine guys at least on there. We're making do with the bikes, treadmills, some weights. Even if you just have a set of 40s or 50s, there is a plethora of workouts you can accomplish," Iguodala said. "I've gotten really creative in the front yard doing a lot of boxing workouts. You get the right trainer over a Zoom call and trainers are very creative. Their whole passion is to make you suffer, so you can get a good workout."

The NBA will likely hold training camps lasting at least a few weeks in order to get players back in basketball shape, should the season resume. Iguodala's Heat were 41-24, good for fourth place in the East, when the season was halted. They would play the Indiana Pacers in Round 1 if the NBA immediately jumps to the playoffs.