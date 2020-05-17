WWE Rumors: Analyzing The Undertaker's Reported 15-Year Contract

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Undertaker is still going strong in WWE at 55 years of age, and he reportedly won't be going elsewhere any time soon.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Cultaholic's Justin Henry), The Undertaker signed a 15-year contract with WWE last year.

The Undertaker actually did a couple of appearances and autograph signing independent of WWE last year and was even scheduled to appear at Starrcast II in Las Vegas, which was a convention that ran parallel to AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

The Deadman was pulled from Starrcast, and Meltzer noted that it was because he signed a new contract with WWE at that time. Prior to that, The Undertaker's WWE contract had actually expired, per Meltzer.

If that is true, it may explain why The Undertaker didn't compete at WrestleMania 35 last year, although he did appear the next night on Raw by interrupting Elias' concert and attacking him. Taker did return to action in June 2019, however, when he beat Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia.

That match was widely criticized, but The Phenom did well to bounce back by teaming with Roman Reigns in a winning effort against Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon at Extreme Rules 2019.

The Undertaker also made his WrestleMania return this year when he beat AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36. The cinematic match was a favorite of WWE fans and led to speculation that Taker's career could be extended significantly if WWE continues to utilize him in similar ways.

The report about The Undertaker's contract comes at a fitting time since a documentary series called Undertaker: The Last Ride began airing last weekend on WWE Network. The documentary looks at the past few years of Taker's career and focused largely on his WrestleMania 33 match against Roman Reigns in the first episode.



Thus far, The Last Ride has given fans a look behind the curtain at not only The Undertaker character, but the man behind it, so it will be intriguing to see if his contract situation is brought up at any point during the series.

The Undertaker has been with WWE for 1990, and he has been one of the company's biggest stars ever since. Although he has only wrestled occasionally in recent years, he still has a great deal of value to WWE as a competitor and an ambassador.

While it is highly unlikely that Taker will wrestle for the life of his reported contract until he is 69 years old, the fact that WWE has him in the fold for that long opens up the possibility for many more matches, segments and even documentaries like the one airing currently on WWE Network.

