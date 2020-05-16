Report: Lakers' Kyle Kuzma Dating 'America's Next Top Model' Star Winnie Harlow

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - MARCH 01: Kyle Kuzma #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at the Smoothie King Center on March 01, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma is reportedly in a relationship with model Winnie Harlow.

TMZ Sports confirmed Kuzma is dating the former America's Next Top Model contestant after the two were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles recently.

According to TMZ, the relationship began nearly one month ago after the two first met at a Harper's Bazaar party in New York City last September.

Harlow was a contestant on America's Next Top Model in 2014, and she made it into the final six before being eliminated. The 25-year-old has gone on to appear in music videos for Eminem and Beyonce.

Kuzma is in his third season with the Lakers. He was originally drafted No. 27 overall by the Brooklyn Nets in 2017, but his rights were traded to Los Angeles as part of the D'Angelo Russell trade.

In 54 games this season, Kuzma is averaging 12.5 points and 4.5 rebounds.

