The Rock Talks Daughter Simone Signing WWE Contract on the Tonight Show

Evan Agostini/Associated Press

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson went on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and discussed the contract his daughter Simone signed with WWE to continue a legendary Anoaʻi family wrestling tradition.

"She signed her contract with the WWE, and ya know it blows my mind," The Rock said.

"First of all, what an honor that my daughter wants to follow in my footsteps. But, more importantly, follow in my footsteps sounds cliche, but she actually wants to blaze her own path, which is so important. And she wound up being the youngest signee in the history of the company."

On Feb. 10, Caroline Catherman and Christina Zdanowicz of CNN.com reported that Johnson, 18, was training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, to become a Superstar. She would be the first fourth-generation WWE wrestler.

The Rock's family tree consists of a long line of professional wrestlers, including father Rocky Johnson, who teamed with Tony Atlas as part of the Soul Patrol to win the WWF Tag Team titles.

It also includes maternal grandfather Peter Maivia, whose brother, Amituana Anoa'i, is the patriarch of a host of pro wrestlers, including Roman Reigns, Rikishi, Yokozuna, the Usos and Umaga.

Given how successful the family wrestling dynasty has been over the past three generations, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Simone continue the tradition into the fourth.