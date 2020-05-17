Ranking the Greatest WWE, WCW Video Games of All-Time

0 of 6

Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

In a time of quarantine due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, wrestling fans are pulling out their old video game consoles and taking a trip down memory lane.

With the return of N64 cartridges and PlayStation discs, there is a reinvigorated battle about which wrestling games reigned supreme. From WWF No Mercy to WCW/nWo Revenge, the war has raged for years.

For the sake of this list, non-WWE/WCW games will be excluded, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t great. If looking for games outside the two biggest companies, check out Fire Pro Wrestling World and Def Jam: Fight For NY.

Here are the top five WWE/WCW video games of all time and a few honorable mentions.