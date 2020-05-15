Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie to Let Fans Pick Where He Signs If They Hit Bitcoin Goal

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets point guard Spencer Dinwiddie is offering fans a chance to decide his next location...with a twist.

Dinwiddie has started a GoFundMe page with a $24,632,600 goal. If fans hit that figure, Dinwiddie says he will play on a one-year contract for a team on a minimum salary. If not, all proceeds will go to charity.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic provided a statement from Dinwiddie on the proposal:

The former Colorado star is under contract with the Nets through 2020-21, per Spotrac. He can reject a 2021-22 player option and become a free agent in the 2021 offseason.

Dinwiddie explained the rationale behind the offer:

"I'm simply creating this GoFundMe as my commitment to my previous tweets. As of now 2625.8 BTC is roughly equivalent to $24,632,630 USD. If we hit the target then I will allow the fan base to determine my next team decision and sign a one year contract at that destination. If we do not hit the target goal then I will be donating 100% of this campaign to charity. Fan engagement comes in all shapes and sizes, lets have fun folks!"

The referenced tweets occurred earlier in the day:

The cryptocurrency supporter Dinwiddie told Bleacher Report's Leo Sepkowitz in October 2018 that he owned thousands of dollars worth of Bitcoin.

Charania also spoke with Audie Cornish of National Public Radio on January 14 regarding other endeavors Dinwiddie was working on:

"But he's always had his mind and his interest into finances and, really, cryptocurrency. And that's really where his fascination with bitcoin started—really, a year or two ago.

"And he began progressing over the summer on an idea to turn his Nets contract, which he signed a three-year, $34 million contract extension—but turned that into an investment platform for fans and allow people to invest in him, essentially as a stock and investment bond, something that's been unseen for a pro athlete. No one has taken their own contract and their own salary and turned it into investment and stock platform."

The 27-year-old is posting career highs with 20.6 points and 6.8 assists per game for the Nets this season.