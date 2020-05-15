Magic Johnson, Stephen A. Smith to Host ABC Special After 'The Last Dance'

Kent Smith/Getty Images

When the final two episodes of The Last Dance air on ESPN this Sunday, it won't be the end of the national discussion around Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls.

ABC will air After the Dance with Stephen A. Smith: A SportsCenter Special on May 19, according to Malcolm Venable of TV Guide. The special will deeper into the cult of MJ and his Hall of Fame career.

Joining Smith will be former Los Angeles Lakers star and Jordan rival Magic Johnson. The two will discuss their biggest takeaways from the series along with yet-to-be-revealed NBA legends.

The 10-part series is reaching the conclusion of its five-week run that has captured millions of viewers per episode and reignited interest in Jordan's career. It's given NBA fans even more to talk about while the league remains on hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now fans will get a chance to hear even more stories and analysis a couple of days following the end of a series 20-plus years in the making.