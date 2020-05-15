Magic Johnson, Stephen A. Smith to Host ABC Special After 'The Last Dance'

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIIMay 16, 2020

CHARLOTTE, NC - MAY 8: Michael Jordan #23 and Scottie Pippen #33 of the Chicago Bulls huddle together against the Charlotte Hornets on May 8, 1998 at Charlotte Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1998 NBAE (Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images)
Kent Smith/Getty Images

When the final two episodes of The Last Dance air on ESPN this Sunday, it won't be the end of the national discussion around Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls.

ABC will air After the Dance with Stephen A. Smith: A SportsCenter Special on May 19, according to Malcolm Venable of TV Guide. The special will deeper into the cult of MJ and his Hall of Fame career. 

Joining Smith will be former Los Angeles Lakers star and Jordan rival Magic Johnson. The two will discuss their biggest takeaways from the series along with yet-to-be-revealed NBA legends.

The 10-part series is reaching the conclusion of its five-week run that has captured millions of viewers per episode and reignited interest in Jordan's career. It's given NBA fans even more to talk about while the league remains on hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Now fans will get a chance to hear even more stories and analysis a couple of days following the end of a series 20-plus years in the making.          

Video Play Button

