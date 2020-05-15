Channing Frye Discusses LeBron as the GOAT, His Top 5 Players, More in B/R AMA

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Channing Frye may no longer be an NBA player, but the 14-year veteran is still heavily involved in the sport as a podcast host with former teammate Richard Jefferson.

Road Trippin' has featured some of the biggest stars in the sports world, including a March episode where LeBron James talked about their days with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the possibility of resuming the 2019-20 NBA season.

On Friday, Frye was an interview subject instead when he took part in a Bleacher Report AMA to answer fan questions about a variety of topics, including the ongoing debate about James vs. Michael Jordan, his personal ranking of the top five players in NBA history and much more.

The following is the full transcript from the AMA session.

@yaakgma: MJ or LeBron, who is the GOAT?

I knew this question was coming, I'm going to say LeBron. I think because of his body of work and rings can't count unless we're talking Bill Russell. Jordan is 1B but if you take the rings away, LeBron has every single stat. LeBron has done more with less.

@Not_Bobby_Wagner: Who are your top 5 players of all time?

1. Kareem

2. LeBron

3. Jordan

4. Kobe

5. Shaq

A lot of bigs and Lakers players

@OwenW: What is LeBron like as a teammate?

Really good and he's a great leader. We still are in the same text chain today. He challenges you to be a better version of yourself. He's playing for a championship every year and that makes you want to take advantage of the opportunity.

@Josh3230: What was it like to play with Steve Nash?

Big Stevie guy. He's the best PG i've ever seen in my life. For me he was the heart and soul of the suns. He set an example to take care of your body but also to expect to win every single night.

@CLEforever: Who is the first to call you after you won the ring?

I would say my mom and dad. They hadn't passed away yet. They were ridiculously hyped.

@JackPail: Favorite teammate ever?

No, I don't have one singular teammate. Anyone from the championship, that's my favorite, the 2016.

@brandtgray2: If you could break anyone's ankles who would it be?

LeBron's just so i could throw it in his face. If I break your ankles you need to be over here with me… retired.

@alexshrader00: What was your favorite moment of winning the championship?

Honestly the journey to get there was my favorite part. Beating Detroit, going up against Toronto, playing Atlanta. Playing all those good teams and having a chance to make history. I think our championship in the last decade is the greatest championship of all time.

@Msilver13: What was your favorite thing about Cleveland?

Shockingly how awesome everyone was. The food scene, beer and wine, just feels like a college town. Everything is about sports, the Indians, Ohio State, the Browns, even the Miami University at Ohio. There are so many sports teams that they are ride or die for. We share a parking lot with the Indians so when they went to the WS we were going to all their games. MLB commish gave us his suite and we went in there and were acting up. It was a great series.

@JohnDavid06: Best party after winning the championship?

It was the whole month of July. I said I'm going to give myself one month so we flew to vegas after the game. Parties in Phoenix and portland. I'd go camping and then just have a bottle of champagne just cause I was a champion. Once you get that there are just no rules. Sometimes I'd walk outside at 9am put on my championship hat and light a cigar.

@CrowBird24: After your first NBA paycheck, what was the first thing you bought?

A dog, yeah I bought a boxer. He was really a good dog, I was just 22 and didn't know how to train him so i gave him away to my uncle.

@yaakgma: One player to dunk on who would it be?

Richard Jefferson.

@brandtgray2: What's your favorite quarantine snack?

Wine.

@Coco9: During retirement, what is one hobby you've really come to enjoy?

Long walks

@BaBR_43: Chick-fil-A or Popeyes?

My God! Popeyes for the sandwich. Chick-fil-a for quality and service

@brandtgray2: Who was your idol growing up?

Tim Duncan, when I really started playing. Dirk and Hakeem Olajuwon

@SansTheSkeleton: Favorite locker room story?

As a rookie, two guys were playing pranks on each other, and one guy put itching powder on the guy's practice gear. He starts to sweat and this dude literally got excused from practice because he couldn't get the powder. We were laughing but then realized his body was having a reaction to it. They had to soak him in something to get it off.

@Ben3_UNC: What's your favorite episode of Road Trippin' that you've recorded?

We call it the ghost episode. We are in Indiana recording with my brother. We are just talking stories and it was absolutely hilarious but the problem was we didn't have a sound guy. People there were on the ground crying but they are the only ones that heard. Our guest didn't end up showing up so we just recorded anyway and cracked jokes the whole time.

@thatsportspaige: Bags or Bens?

Dirt Bags or Gentle Bens. Everyone who went to Arizona knows. You start with your fries, head to Bens and then head to Bags for the closer.

@jackpail: Who was the best trash-talker?

In college, it's Jason Gardner. In the pros maybe Nate Robinson? Everyday there was a story with Nate.

@smarshal: What was your best memory at the University of Arizona?

Being able to run through that tunnel as a Freshman. Being from Arizona and being able to be a part of that tradition was huge for me and meant a lot. I wasn't the best player but I didn't get redshirted, so to hear that crowd… I was hype.

@WalkingBuckett: Have you ever eaten cheese fries at the Q?

Yes I have. After my last game.

@Steve_Perrault: What are your favorite sneakers ever and has any player gifted you their sneakers?

I never asked another player for their shoes, it's a little weird. Bron gave me a pair of his LeBron 1s in my size, the original Air Zoom Generation ones. My favorites are Jordan 1s, 11s and any kind of Air Maxes. I'm really appreciating the value of a Chuck Taylor as I get older.

@ShowtimeRaider: Which fast food place has the best fries?

I'm a big Chick-fil-a but you gotta get them hot. Next to that is McDonalds.

@cooperstar: What's your favorite type of wine?

Top 3 would be Burgundy, Oregon Pinot Noir, something from France, probably a Bordeaux.

Universal AMA Questions

What is your favorite game or play of your career?

The last shot i ever made was my one favorites, just because I had like 30 people at the game. At halftime I told my teammates: ‘throw me the f--king ball, we aren't making playoffs and its my last game.' In the second half i was chucking up as many shots as I could, the last shot was old school channing 2005.

Go-to pre-game song or soundtrack?

I dont have one. I shockingly listen to every genre, but most of the time it's edm or a lot of young jeezy, mess around with some metallica, some 80s hair bands.

How far do you think the moon is from Earth?

It'd be like driving across the USA twice, that many miles.

Frye played for the New York Knicks, Portland Trail Blazers, Phoenix Suns, Orlando Magic, Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers during his NBA career. He was the No. 8 overall pick by the Knicks in the 2005 NBA draft.

The crowning achievement of Frye's career was winning the 2015-16 NBA championship with the Cavs after being acquired in a midseason trade from the Magic. He scored a playoff career-high 27 points in Cleveland's 121-108 win over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 3 of the 2016 Eastern Conference Semifinals.