UFC's Justin Gaethje Says Conor McGregor 'Losing His Clout' with Other Fighters

Conor McGregor's time as the No. 1 fighter in UFC's stable may be over—at least that's what one of his rivals is saying.

Fresh off a TKO victory over Tony Ferguson, interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje says he has no interest in taking on McGregor, telling ESPN's Brett Okamoto the Irish fighter's popularity among his peers is tanking:

"[McGregor's] losing his clout. I don't mean with the general public, but with fighters, he's losing so much respect in the game, which he probably doesn't care -- but to someone like me and even him, I would assume that matters a little bit. He doesn't hold the cards right now. I put myself in a great position. I asked for a say in my destiny and I showed up. Now I can pick between Khabib and Conor. If I wanted to fight Conor right now, I could. Believe me. Why wouldn't [UFC president] Dana White put that together? But that's not the fight I want."

