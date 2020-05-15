Immanuel Quickley Talks March Madness Cancellation, More in B/R AMA

James Crisp/Associated Press

Kentucky guard Immanuel Quickley is among the most explosive and exciting players in the 2020 NBA draft, and he sat down with the Bleacher Report for an AMA session on Friday.

Quickley, who has a chance to be a first-round pick, spoke about a number of topics, including how he felt when the NCAA tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic and why he decided to sign with Roc Nation Sports this week.

The following is the full transcript from the AMA session.

@JCTheLit: Who was the toughest team to play against in your conference?

Auburn.

@HoboBoi6o11: What's your favorite shoe?

To walk in is the Jordan 1s, to play in Paul George's.

@riptidetrojan: What made you choose Kentucky over other schools?

I chose Kentucky so I could be challenged, have adversity, so it would be similar to the NBA. I also had a great relationship with my coaches.

@ChickfilAisbetta: Chick-fil-A or Popeyes?

Chick-fil-A.

@LilDing: Who was your idol growing up?

My mom.

@Not_Bobby_Wagner: What's your favorite story from Kentucky?

On the court, probably the game against Louisville was the loudest game I've played in at Kentucky. Off-court was a food fight we had in the parking lot.

@Make_Way_4_Zion: What's your go-to quarantine snack?

Pork chops and sweet potatoes.

@Not_Bobby_Wagner: What was your reaction to March Madness being cancelled?

Like a slap in the face, we found out during our shootaround at the SEC Tournament, but I'm really going to miss playing with my teammates.

@JCTheLit: What was your favorite piece of advice from Coach Calipari?

You gotta take what you want. Coming to Kentucky there is always great talent, but to be a good team you have to come every day personally to try and get to the highest level of the NBA.

@aakash: What are you going to do with your first NBA contract?

Buy my mom something first.

@thatguy827: What do you think is an underrated part of your game?



My ability to pass the ball.

@Elliott_32: Who was the toughest player you played against this year?

Anthony Edwards from Georgia.

@hagen93650352: Favorite TV show?

All-American on Netflix.

@Jasper_Pail: Who do you think is the NBA GOAT?

LeBron, 100 percent.

@JackPail: Who do you think you model your game after?

Dame Lillard, his ability to shoot as a PG. Guys like CJ McCollum and Patrick Beverley on defense, too.

@elijahbettis: Why did you choose number 5?

Keldon Johnson had No. 3, so I got stuck with No. 5, but I wore 5 with the USA U-19 team. Would love to get No. 3 back in the NBA.

@hagen93650352: What was your game day routine?

Workout in the morning, go to class, get some food. I usually always take a 30-minute nap, read my bible for about 15 minutes. I do the same routine before every game with the same managers.

@Steve_Perrault: What's your reaction to signing with ROC Nation Sports today?

Really cool experience, just seeing all the great athletes and people in the organization. I'm really excited to take the next step of my journey.

@imabucket14: Who are the top 3 former UK teammates that you want to play against in the NBA?

PJ Washington, John Wall and Tyler Herro.

@bwhalin: Who wins in a 3-point contest, you or Tyler Herro?



I'll go with myself, but Tyler is a good shooter, too.

@ukfan8x: What will you miss about the University of Kentucky?

I'll miss the fans the most, being at football games and walking around campus, you can never walk around without being noticed.

@max2themax: What NBA player are you most looking forward to going against?

Probably Steph Curry.

@coacho99: What part of your game translates the best to the NBA?

My shooting ability.

@sean_sharpe: What was your favorite NBA team growing up, or who do you model your game after?

The Warriors to use on 2K.

@aakash: Favorite video game?

COD. I love playing War Zone, I play a lot of 2K tournaments and Fortnite.

@Bthegoat24: Do you have any advice for Freshman trying to make varsity?

I would tell them to honestly just have fun. College is more business but HS is just about having fun. If you do that, work hard and trust God, you'll be good.

@hagen93650352: Favorite basketball player of all time?

Either MJ, Kobe, LeBron or Steph.