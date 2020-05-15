Scottie Pippen Reflects on Famous Trash Talk to Karl Malone During 1997 Finals

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 15, 2020

6 Jun 1997: Forward Scottie Pippen of the Chicago Bulls chats with forward Karl Malone of the Utah Jazz during a playoff game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The Jazz won the game 104-93. Mandatory Credit: Jed Jacobsohn /Allsport
Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen says he delivered one of the greatest lines of trash talk in sports history on the fly during Game 1 of the 1997 NBA Finals.

As Utah Jazz superstar Karl Malone prepared to shoot two free throws late in a tie game, Pippen said to him, "The Mailman doesn't deliver on Sundays."

"It was off the top of my head, freestyle," Pippen told ESPN's David Fleming as part of a look back at the famous line.

Malone, a career 74.2 percent free-throw shooter, missed both attempts from the charity stripe with nine seconds remaining and the score tied at 82. It opened the door for Michael Jordan to hit a game-winning jumper at the buzzer to give the Bulls an 84-82 victory. Chicago went on to win the series in six games.

                 

