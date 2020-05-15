Ex-Bulls Forward Jason Caffey: Michael Jordan Was 'Relentless' with Trash Talk

BETH A. KEISER/Associated Press

One aspect of Michael Jordan's career that has been highlighted in The Last Dance is his propensity for trash talk.

Jason Caffey, who played two-plus seasons with the Chicago Bulls from 1995-98, told ESPN's David Fleming that Jordan was "relentless with the trash talk" to the point he would go after anything he could.

"I mean, he'd talk s--t about everything; he'd talk s--t about your coffee," said Caffey.

