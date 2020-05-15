Ex-Bulls Forward Jason Caffey: Michael Jordan Was 'Relentless' with Trash Talk

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 15, 2020

FILE - In this June 9, 1996 file photo Chicago Bulls Michael Jordan stands during a break at the end of an NBA Basketball game against the Seattle SuperSonics in Seattle. A Bismarck, N.D., man who used to own McDonald's restaurants is about $10,000 richer after selling a 20-year-old container of McJordan barbecue sauce Monday, Oct. 15, 2012, to a buyer in Chicago. The sauce was used on McJordan Burgers, named for basketball icon in limited markets for a short time in the 1990s, when Jordan led the Chicago Bulls to six NBA championships. (AP Photo/Beth A. Keiser, File)
BETH A. KEISER/Associated Press

One aspect of Michael Jordan's career that has been highlighted in The Last Dance is his propensity for trash talk. 

Jason Caffey, who played two-plus seasons with the Chicago Bulls from 1995-98, told ESPN's David Fleming that Jordan was "relentless with the trash talk" to the point he would go after anything he could. 

"I mean, he'd talk s--t about everything; he'd talk s--t about your coffee," said Caffey.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

