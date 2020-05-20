WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 20May 21, 2020
WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 20
Rhea Ripley returned on the May 20 edition of WWE NXT with a mission in mind. She needed to first take down Io Shirai on her way to Charlotte Flair and the NXT Women's Championship.
Roderick Strong wanted to take down Dexter Lumis, who has been a thorn in the side of Undisputed Era. The Messiah of the Backbreaker was ready to show the enigmatic Superstar what happens when you mess with NXT's best.
The Group A and Group B brackets of the Interim Cruiserweight Title Tournament were on the line in the final two matches ahead of the final. Drake Maverick challenged Kushida in potentially his final match in WWE. El Hijo del Fantasma fought Akira Tozawa for the first time.
Karrion Kross and Scarlett opened the show ready to make another decisive statement at the expense of an unfortunate NXT opponent.
This episode of NXT needed to deliver with NXT TakeOver: In Your House recently announced. The future of NXT was moving forward.
Karrion Kross vs. Liam Gray; Tommaso Ciampa Challenges Kross at TakeOver
Karrion Kross made quick work of Liam Gray, making him tap out to the Kross Jacket. Tommaso Ciampa came out to welcome his attacker to NXT before stating he would face him at NXT TakeOver: In Your House.
Result
Kross def. Gray by pinfall.
Grade
B
Analysis
This was simple and to the point. Kross made quick work of another NXT enhancement talent before his feud with Ciampa reached its next stage. The Blackheart did not mince words. He simply set the stage for his revenge against a dangerous opponent.
It will be interesting to see what Ciampa can do against Kross. Clearly, NXT wants to establish the big man, but he is going up against one of the elite in NXT.
Interim Cruiserweight Tournament: Akira Tozawa vs. El Hijo Del Fantasma
The speed of Akira Tozawa and El Hijo del Fantasma was on display early before the luchador realized he needed to switch strategies. He brutalized The Stamina Monster on the apron with a running frog splash before showcasing his power to contain Tozawa.
The Stamina Monster answered with his signature German suplexes, but Fantasma was still too much for him. The luchador sealed the win with the Phantom Driver.
Later in the night, Fantasma saved Tozawa from a surprise attack from the mysterious luchadors trying to abduct wrestlers.
Result
Fantasma def. Yim by pinfall to win Block B of the interim Cruiserweight Championship tournament.
Grade
B+
Analysis
This was one of the best matches of the tournament by a solid margin. Tozawa and Fantasma got time and used it. In particular, the luchador shined with his combination of power and speed. He has the size to deliver beyond the cruiserweight division, but a tournament win could be his big break early.
It was a shame for The Stamina Monster to do so much and still fail at the finish line after years of misuse, but he will recover. Tozawa is too good not to get more opportunities.
Mia Yim vs. Santana Garrett
Before this match, a long video package for Shotzi Blackheart highlighted her issues with Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez.
Mia Yim did not let Santana Garrett get much offense in before hitting the Protect Ya Neck for the win.
Candice LeRae made fun of Yim for failing to deliver against Charlotte Flair, and Johnny Gargano made sure The HBIC landed hard on the floor in the subsequent fight. This led to Keith Lee coming to her aid and sending the heel running.
Result
Yim def. Garrett by pinfall.
Grade
C+
Analysis
As always, Garrett is only around to lose to major stars. She did barely anything in this match. It gave Yim some momentum, but this segment would have worked the same if it was all about Yim vs. LeRae.
Yim vs. LeRae and Gargano vs. Lee both have major potential. They could fill out the TakeOver card, and it is difficult to say which match will steal the show. These matches could make multiple stars by the end of the show.
Roderick Strong vs. Dexter Lumis
Roderick Strong was the superior grappler in this contest, but Dexter Lumis constantly had him off guard. His creepy unchanging gaze forced The Messiah of the Backbreaker to let up at times. This allowed Lumis to take the advantage with explosive strikes and slams.
The enigmatic Superstar took Strong's chops with quiet glee, but Lumis was not quite able to put the match away. The Messiah of the Backbreaker stole the win with a surprise pinfall.
Afterward, Lumis caught Strong with the kata gatame choke. Adam Cole and Bobby Fish attempted to make the save, but The Velveteen Dream ran in. He put his body on the line to eliminate Undisputed Era as Lumis choked out his opponent.
Result
Strong def. Lumis by pinfall.
Grade
A-
Analysis
Lumis shined against a superior opponent, finally working off a rival that pushed him. The storytelling on display showed the depths of his character. He enjoys pain, and he does not stop. Strong escaped with a win, but Lumis got him in the end.
This segment also continued to develop the rivalry of Cole vs. Dream after the NXT champion snuck away with a win against his new rival. Hopefully, round two at TakeOver will shine in a way that their first NXT match did not.
Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs. Ever-Rise
Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan brutalized Ever-Rise. The two younger stars were absolutely not ready for the physical style that is signature to Lorcan and Burch. With tandem submission holds, they mercifully forced their opponents to tap out of this fight quickly.
Result
Burch and Lorcan def. Wrestler by pinfall.
Grade
C
Analysis
While this was completely unnecessary, Lorcan is a master of the short match. His speed and ferocity makes even squash matches a little more exciting. The man speaks with his fists as does Burch.
The two should be in the NXT tag team title scene going forward. Both are too talented not to be used. It is a shame that they have been underused, especially following their breakout performance against Undisputed Era.