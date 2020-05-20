WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 20

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Rhea Ripley returned on the May 20 edition of WWE NXT with a mission in mind. She needed to first take down Io Shirai on her way to Charlotte Flair and the NXT Women's Championship.

Roderick Strong wanted to take down Dexter Lumis, who has been a thorn in the side of Undisputed Era. The Messiah of the Backbreaker was ready to show the enigmatic Superstar what happens when you mess with NXT's best.

The Group A and Group B brackets of the Interim Cruiserweight Title Tournament were on the line in the final two matches ahead of the final. Drake Maverick challenged Kushida in potentially his final match in WWE. El Hijo del Fantasma fought Akira Tozawa for the first time.

Karrion Kross and Scarlett opened the show ready to make another decisive statement at the expense of an unfortunate NXT opponent.

This episode of NXT needed to deliver with NXT TakeOver: In Your House recently announced. The future of NXT was moving forward.