Highlights and Low Points of Becky Lynch's 399-Day WWE Raw Women's Title Reign

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

After an incredible 399 days, Becky Lynch wrapped up her historic Raw Women's Championship reign on Monday night upon announcing her pregnancy. It was a bittersweet moment for fans of The Man, who has been a focal point of the flagship show for the better part of the past year.

She kicked off her historic run in the main event of WrestleMania 35 when she beat both Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair to claim the title. She dominated the division from that point forward and took on all comers as her positioning as the top female star never wavered.

However, her time on top wasn't without its hiccups. It can be argued that she never reached same heights of popularity she did prior to WrestleMania last year, which can largely be attributed to how her shtick as The Man works better while in chase mode.

Nevertheless, she has left an indelible mark on women's wrestling in WWE with what she's been able to achieve in such a relatively short space of time. It's as exciting to envision her eventual comeback as it is to reminisce on the many memories she created while in possession of the belt, both inside and outside the squared circle.

As we celebrate Lynch's accomplishments, let's look at the highlights and low points that defined her lengthy stint as Raw women's champion.