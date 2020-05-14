Matthew Stafford Responds to Trade Rumors: 'I Love Being a Detroit Lion'

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

Matthew Stafford's status as the Detroit Lions' franchise quarterback is sitting on a precarious perch after he was limited to eight games last season because of a debilitating back injury.

That said, Stafford remains as committed as ever to being the Lions' franchise quarterback.

"I'm here. I want to be here," Stafford told Chris Burke of The Athletic. "I love being a Detroit Lion, love leading this team. All that kinda stuff is just out there to be out there. ... As far as the way I feel about my body, I feel great. I'm not worried about going out there and playing. If we could put the pads on and go out there and play, I would do it. I think my teammates know. The guys that have been with me, seen me throw it around, I'm as good as I've been physically the last couple of years."

