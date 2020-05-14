Matthew Stafford Responds to Trade Rumors: 'I Love Being a Detroit Lion'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 14, 2020

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is seen during warm ups against the Green Bay Packers prior to an NFL football game at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

Matthew Stafford's status as the Detroit Lions' franchise quarterback is sitting on a precarious perch after he was limited to eight games last season because of a debilitating back injury.  

That said, Stafford remains as committed as ever to being the Lions' franchise quarterback. 

"I'm here. I want to be here," Stafford told Chris Burke of The Athletic. "I love being a Detroit Lion, love leading this team. All that kinda stuff is just out there to be out there. ... As far as the way I feel about my body, I feel great. I'm not worried about going out there and playing. If we could put the pads on and go out there and play, I would do it. I think my teammates know. The guys that have been with me, seen me throw it around, I'm as good as I've been physically the last couple of years."

    

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button

Related

    Lions’ Jarrad Davis focused on bond with new teammates, not declined fifth-year option

    Detroit Lions logo
    Detroit Lions

    Lions’ Jarrad Davis focused on bond with new teammates, not declined fifth-year option

    mlive
    via mlive

    Stafford: I Love Being a Lion

    Matthew Stafford shrugs off trade rumors: 'I'm here. I want to be here. I love being a Detroit Lion, love leading this team'

    Detroit Lions logo
    Detroit Lions

    Stafford: I Love Being a Lion

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Healthy, happy and still Lions QB, Matthew Stafford ready to put turbulent 2 years in past

    Detroit Lions logo
    Detroit Lions

    Healthy, happy and still Lions QB, Matthew Stafford ready to put turbulent 2 years in past

    Dave Birkett
    via Detroit Free Press

    Emmanuel Sanders: AB Deserves Chance in NFL with 'Right Team'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Emmanuel Sanders: AB Deserves Chance in NFL with 'Right Team'

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report