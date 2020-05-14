Chael Sonnen Rips Anthony Smith's Corner Post-Loss: 'Have a Towel for a Reason'

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Retired MMA legend Chael Sonnen believes Anthony Smith's coaches failed him by not stopping his fifth-round technical knockout loss to Glover Teixeira after the fourth round during Wednesday's UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

"You have a towel for a reason, and that's to stop a contest," Sonnen told TMZ Sports on Thursday.

Here is the 43-year-old's full commentary:

Smith went to his corner prior to the beginning of the fifth round and complained that his teeth were falling out because of the incessant hits from Teixeira:

Smith's head coach Marc Montoya explained what happened from his perspective:

Smith confirmed to ESPN's Ariel Helwani after the fight that he had suffered a broken nose and broken orbital bone as well as the loss of two permanent teeth, which he handed to referee Jason Herzog during the fight. The 31-year-old also defended his corner:

Nonetheless, Sonnen didn't want to hear any excuses:

Smith fell to 32-15-0 in his career, while Teixeira improved to 31-7-0.

Teixeira, 40, has won five straight outings dating back to January 2019.






