Chael Sonnen Rips Anthony Smith's Corner Post-Loss: 'Have a Towel for a Reason'

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIMay 14, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - MAY 13: Anthony Smith of the United States looks on against Glover Teixeira of Brazil in their Light Heavyweight bout during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 13, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Retired MMA legend Chael Sonnen believes Anthony Smith's coaches failed him by not stopping his fifth-round technical knockout loss to Glover Teixeira after the fourth round during Wednesday's UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. 

"You have a towel for a reason, and that's to stop a contest," Sonnen told TMZ Sports on Thursday.

Here is the 43-year-old's full commentary:

Smith went to his corner prior to the beginning of the fifth round and complained that his teeth were falling out because of the incessant hits from Teixeira:

    

Smith's head coach Marc Montoya explained what happened from his perspective:

Smith confirmed to ESPN's Ariel Helwani after the fight that he had suffered a broken nose and broken orbital bone as well as the loss of two permanent teeth, which he handed to referee Jason Herzog during the fight. The 31-year-old also defended his corner:

Nonetheless, Sonnen didn't want to hear any excuses:

Video Play Button

Smith fell to 32-15-0 in his career, while Teixeira improved to 31-7-0.

Teixeira, 40, has won five straight outings dating back to January 2019.



