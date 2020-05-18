Barry Bonds Signed 575th HR Bat, Gear and Trip Auctions for $31,000

JEFF HAYNES/Getty Images

Barry Bonds generated $31,000 for COVID-19 relief by auctioning off the signed bat he used to hit his 575th career home run.

The 55-year-old also offered autographed game-used cleats, batting gloves and a signed baseball for the winning bidder.

Money raised from the auction is being donated to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry to aid relief efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The seven-time National League MVP took part in the All In Challenge by putting up some of his San Francisco Giants gear, as well as a catered lunch, at Goldin Auctions in New Jersey.

Another perk for the winning bidder is a signed personalized baseball from Bonds. He hit home run No. 575 on April 17, 2002, in the Giants' 5-3 loss against the San Diego Padres. It was a solo shot in the first inning off Kevin Jarvis.

The 2002 season marked the second of Bonds' four consecutive NL MVP years. He also hit his 600th home run, led the league in batting average (.370), on-base percentage (.582) and slugging percentage (.799) and helped the Giants reach the World Series.