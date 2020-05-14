Nets' Kevin Durant on Positive COVID-19 Test: 'I'm Alive. That's It...I'm Good'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 14, 2020

FILE- In this March 10, 2020, file photo, Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant watches during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles. Durant is among the four Brooklyn Nets who have tested positive for the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, file)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant isn't overthinking his COVID-19 diagnosis and recovery.

"I'm alive," he told Ben Golliver of the Washington Post. "That's it. That's all I can tell you. I'm good. The unknown is always scary, but I had a lot of support. I knew if I needed anything, I could call someone. [As a society], we still haven't figured this whole thing out."

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

