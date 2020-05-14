Nets' Kevin Durant on Positive COVID-19 Test: 'I'm Alive. That's It...I'm Good'May 14, 2020
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant isn't overthinking his COVID-19 diagnosis and recovery.
"I'm alive," he told Ben Golliver of the Washington Post. "That's it. That's all I can tell you. I'm good. The unknown is always scary, but I had a lot of support. I knew if I needed anything, I could call someone. [As a society], we still haven't figured this whole thing out."
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
NBA Gives Travel Recommendations to Returning Teams