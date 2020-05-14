Warriors Rumors: Andrew Wiggins Expected to Be Team's Starting SF Next Season

Noah Graham/Getty Images

As the only team officially eliminated from playoff contention this season so far, the Golden State Warriors are looking ahead to what their roster will look like in 2020-21.

Per The Athletic's Anthony Slater, one recent addition who can expect to be in the starting lineup next season is Andrew Wiggins.

"But, ask anyone in the organization—during their private or public moments—they got Wiggins with the expectation that he'll be their starting small forward next season, not just a matching contract to flip (like they did with [D'Angelo] Russell)," Slater wrote. "They are aggressive but rational."



Slater did note the Warriors will "remain ambitious" and "explore all avenues" for trade possibilities involving superstars like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bradley Beal if they become available.

Golden State acquired Wiggins from the Minnesota Timberwolves in February as part of the deal for Russell. Owner Joe Lacob told The Athletic's Tim Kawakami on The TK Show podcast that Wiggins is "a great fit" for their roster.

The Warriors are in a salary cap bind heading into next season with a combined $130 million committed to Wiggins, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

This also assumes the NBA's original cap projection of $115 million for 2020-21 remains intact despite potential lost revenue due to coronavirus pandemic. Yahoo Sports' Ben Rohrbach estimated the league could lose $500 million if the rest of the 2019-20 regular season is lost and "significantly more" if a full postseason doesn't happen.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, NBA commissioner Adam Silver told the board of governors he's "aiming for a two-to-four week timetable" to make a decision about whether to resume this season.

Wiggins played 12 games for the Warriors after the trade. The former No. 1 overall pick performed well with 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.6 rebounds per game with a 45.7 field goal percentage.