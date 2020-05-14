Magic Share Video of Voluntary Workouts After Opening Facility Amid COVID-19

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 14, 2020

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 28: A detailed view of the Orlando Magic logo during a game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic at Fiserv Forum on December 28, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Orlando Magic are back in the gym, albeit in unusual fashion amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

After opening their practice facility, the Magic shared video of voluntary workouts that shows nobody within six feet of each other and non-players wearing gloves and a mask. Nikola Vucevic can be seen on the free-throw line and practicing his low-post moves with passes coming from far away.

Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press noted the Magic became the 11th NBA team to open its facilities for limited practice sessions on Thursday.

Adrian Wojnarowski reported the NBA hopes 22 of its 30 teams will have open facilities by Monday.

"It felt good to be back here and get some work in," Vucevic said, per Reynolds. "But I still want you guys to stay safe, be smart, listen to the experts. It's still a dangerous time for everybody. But be safe, listen to the experts and I'll see you soon."

If the season does return, the Magic are in playoff position with the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference at 30-35. They are 5.5 games ahead of the ninth-seeded Washington Wizards, although there has not been a final decision about whether the league will go straight into the playoffs or finish the regular season if it does return.

According to  Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, commissioner Adam Silver is "targeting" a two-to-four week timetable for making a decision on whether the league will complete the 2019-20 season that has been suspended since March 11.

Video Play Button

Wojnarowski reported Silver held a call with the board of governors Tuesday, and those who participated "left the virtual meeting feeling increasingly positive about the league's momentum toward a resumption of play this season."

However, returning to play would also mean the league and teams would need to be "comfortable" knowing a positive COVID-19 test would not lead to another long-term pause in play.

