WWE Rumors: Buying or Selling Latest Buzz After Money in the Bank

With Money in the Bank in the books, WWE is working through the fallout from the pay-per-view and also beginning its build to next month's Backlash event.

Money in the Bank was a newsworthy show that featured no shortage of shocking moments, but none was more surprising than Otis beating out five of WWE's top male Superstars to win the men's Money in the Bank ladder match and earn a world title match at a time and place of his choosing.

WWE's landscape was altered significantly by Otis' win, as well as several of the other results that played out on that card.

As WWE books the aftermath of Money in the Bank, here is a look at some of the biggest rumors making the rounds regarding WWE and its Superstars.

205 Live Set to Return

The past several editions of 205 Live have been "best of" episodes, but shows featuring new matches are reportedly set to begin airing this week.

According to PWInsider (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), WWE taped two episodes of 205 Live this week at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The episodes will air on WWE Network over the next two Fridays and are reportedly 30 minutes each in length.

While 205 Live has likely never reached the overall heights and level of popularity WWE hoped for when it started in 2016, it has given cruiserweight wrestlers a platform to perform and yielded many entertaining matches and angles.

With the tournament to crown an interim Cruiserweight champion playing out on NXT, now is an important time for 205 Live to come back into the fold since it will allow WWE to tell stories within the cruiserweight division that there aren't time for on NXT.

The tournament features Kushida, El Hijo del Fantasma, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Jake Atlas, Akira Tozawa, Jack Gallagher, Tony Nese and Drake Maverick, which speaks to how deep the cruiserweight division is currently.

With fans constantly looking for new content to watch given the coronavirus pandemic and the amount of talent in the cruiserweight ranks currently, perhaps 205 Live can finally start to pick up some momentum in the coming weeks.

Reason for Evers' WWE Release

Former NXT talent Rachael Evers confirmed Wednesday on Twitter that she was part of WWE's talent cuts last month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Cultaholic's Aidan Gibbons) shed some light on why Evers was let go.

Meltzer reported that "something happened" while Evers was recovering from knee surgery that caused her to complain about the treatment she was receiving. Meltzer added that Evers considered quitting at one point, and when WWE released her, she "was not unhappy" about it.

Evers, who is the daughter of WWE Hall of Fame manager Paul Ellering, signed a developmental deal with WWE in 2019 after appearing in each of the first two Mae Young Classic tournaments.

She suffered a torn ACL in July 2019 and never made it back to active competition prior to her WWE release.

While Evers didn't likely get to make the type of impact she hoped for in WWE, she is just 27 years old and has plenty of potential. With so many options for wrestlers in the wrestling business currently, she shouldn't have much trouble catching on elsewhere in the near future.

Vince McMahon's Reported Feelings on the Coronavirus Pandemic

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon reportedly views the coronavirus pandemic as "an annoyance," according to Meltzer (h/t Gibbons).

Meltzer noted that he was told McMahon is "not receptive to the outside world" and feels as though COVID-19 is just getting in the way of his vision.

Coronavirus has had a massive impact on WWE and the wrestling industry as a whole. Over the past couple of months WWE has had to run its shows in front of no fans at the WWE Performance Center, including the biggest event of the year.

WrestleMania 36 was scheduled to emanate from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, but it was moved to the Performance Center, which hit WWE hard financially. WWE did manage to make the best of the situation, though, by getting creative and holding never-before-seen matches like the Boneyard Match and Firefly Funhouse Match.

WWE thought outside the box again for Money in the Bank when the men's and women's Money in the Bank ladder matches were held at WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut.

The pandemic has forced WWE to get the creative juices flowing, but McMahon and the other decision-makers would undoubtedly prefer to be holding shows in front of sold-out crowds.

