Mookie Betts Pays for Shoppers' Groceries, Supports Staff amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Mookie Betts Pays for Shoppers' Groceries, Supports Staff amid COVID-19 PandemicMay 14, 2020
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts did what he could for the community in Bordeaux, Tennessee, this week amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
As Chris Harris of WSMV in Nashville, Tennessee, shared, Betts bought groceries for shoppers in a Kroger supermarket and also treated the staff to pizza for all of the work they have done during this difficult time:
Chris Harris @ChrisHarrisWSMV
Cool! @mookiebetts surprised shoppers at the Kroger in Bordeaux, TN by buying their groceries. The former Overton Bobcat and current LA Dodgers OF also treated the staff at the store to pizza to thank them for all the hard work they have been doing as essential front-line workers https://t.co/gGcXDkWSMV
Betts attended Overton High School in Nashville.
This is not the first time he has bought food for others. According to WEEI's Lou Merloni, the four-time All-Star provided meals after a Boston Red Sox win in Game 2 of the 2018 World Series for people who were homeless:
Lou Merloni @LouMerloni
Little birdie told me an amazing story. This was the scene last night around 1am out in front of the Boston Library. Trays and trays of food fed the homeless. The man that delivered the food wasn’t looking for attention or praise BUT deserves it. God Bless you Mookie Betts https://t.co/4Ox7O0edo4
The Red Sox traded the four-time Gold Glover and three-time Silver Slugger to the Dodgers this offseason, although the 2018 AL MVP is only under contract through the 2020 campaign.
