Mookie Betts Pays for Shoppers' Groceries, Supports Staff amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts did what he could for the community in Bordeaux, Tennessee, this week amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As Chris Harris of WSMV in Nashville, Tennessee, shared, Betts bought groceries for shoppers in a Kroger supermarket and also treated the staff to pizza for all of the work they have done during this difficult time:

Betts attended Overton High School in Nashville.

This is not the first time he has bought food for others. According to WEEI's Lou Merloni, the four-time All-Star provided meals after a Boston Red Sox win in Game 2 of the 2018 World Series for people who were homeless: 

The Red Sox traded the four-time Gold Glover and three-time Silver Slugger to the Dodgers this offseason, although the 2018 AL MVP is only under contract through the 2020 campaign.

