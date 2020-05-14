Logan Ryan Says Jets Rumors Make 'A Lot of Sense,' Adds He's 'Open for Business'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 14, 2020

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 04: Logan Ryan #26 of the Tennessee Titans celebrates his touchdown against the New England Patriots in the fourth quarter of the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Former New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan said Thursday he's "open for business" despite rumors he's close to signing with the New York Jets

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reported Tuesday the Jets held a "strong belief" they're close to signing the free-agent corner to a one-year contract. Ryan said the connection makes "a lot of sense" during an appearance on the NFL Network's Good Morning Football but added no deal is in place:

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

