Logan Ryan Says Jets Rumors Make 'A Lot of Sense,' Adds He's 'Open for Business'

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Former New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan said Thursday he's "open for business" despite rumors he's close to signing with the New York Jets.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reported Tuesday the Jets held a "strong belief" they're close to signing the free-agent corner to a one-year contract. Ryan said the connection makes "a lot of sense" during an appearance on the NFL Network's Good Morning Football but added no deal is in place:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.