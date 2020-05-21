B/R Challenge: Build the Best Golfer from Capital One's 'The Match' Using $10

B/R

In anticipation of Capital One's "The Match: Champions for Charity," Bleacher Report built an attribute board of the various skills the golfers will need when they hit the course at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida, on Sunday.

Want the clutch gene that helped Tom Brady win six Super Bowls? It's going to cost you $4 of your $10. It's also going to cost you a sizable portion of the $10 limit to have actual golf skills from the professional golfers, be it Tiger Woods' booming drives or Phil Mickelson's touch around the greens.

Hit the B/R app and share how you would use the $10 to build the best golfer with the skill sets of four of the most iconic athletes of a generation.

Mickelson and Brady will face off against Woods and Peyton Manning during the event, which will raise $10 million for COVID-19 relief. It is a rematch of Mickelson's head-to-head win over Woods in 2018, which was decided after four playoff holes.

Lefty himself dropped some potential advice when he joined the Dan Patrick Show, saying Manning is the best trash talker of the group.

"It's so subtle and understated," Mickelson said (around 5:15 in the video). "He just has a delivery that's soft, but the jabs sting."

Manning already got started with the trash talk during a promotional interview on TNT when he suggested the tournament had to be in Florida because Brady couldn't leave the state after entering the wrong home.

The former Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts quarterback also joked he would have liked to play somewhere the fans don't like Brady, such as Boston "after he just betrayed them and broke their hearts," per Joe Nguyen of the Denver Post.

It will cost $3 if you want trash talking like that while building your best golfer for the event.