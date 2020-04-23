Tom Brady Allegedly Entered Wrong Home While Trying to Meet Byron Leftwich

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

New Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady allegedly entered the wrong house April 7 while trying to visit with Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich for the first time.

Tampa resident David Kramer, Leftwich's next-door neighbor, told TMZ Sports in an interview released Thursday that Brady entered his home by mistake April 7.

"I literally was just sitting here and I watch this tall guy just walk into my house," Kramer said. "He didn't even look at me. He just like dropped his duffel bags down on the floor and just kind of like looked up at me and I'll never forget the look on his face. He just goes, 'Am I in the wrong house?'"

He added Brady was quick to depart after realizing his mistake.

"He was like, 'I am so sorry! I am so sorry!'" Kramer said. "Grabs his bags and just is gone. I don't think I've seen someone leave a house faster!"

A Buccaneers source told TMZ that Brady's meeting with Leftwich was a short one to gather materials to prepare for the 2020 NFL season and social-distancing measures were followed during the visit.

It's not the only time the former New England Patriots superstar mistakenly went somewhere he shouldn't since arriving in Tampa.

Colin Liotta of USA Today reported a worker recently noticed a person working out in a local park that's closed because of the coronavirus pandemic and discovered it was Brady after going to inform him.

Brady should have plenty of time to get more familiar with his new surroundings after signing a two-year, $50 million contract with the Bucs in March.