Cowboys' Stephen Jones: Dak Prescott's New Contract Is 'Elephant in the Room'

The Dallas Cowboys placed the exclusive franchise tag on quarterback Dak Prescott in mid-March, earning him $31.409 million in 2020, but a long-term agreement remains unfinished.

"Dak, obviously, is the elephant in the room," Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said, per David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. "Everyone knows it. We've just got to keep grinding."

Moore added: "[Ezekiel] Elliott and [Amari] Cooper have new contracts. Prescott hasn't. Sources say the Cowboys currently have an offer on the table that would make the quarterback the highest-paid player in the NFL. The dispute involves the structure and size of the guarantee along with the length of the deal."

Dallas signed Cooper to a five-year, $100 million extension around the same time Prescott received the tag, while Elliott agreed to a six-year, $90 million extension last September.

