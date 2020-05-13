Stone Cold Steve Austin Tells Fan Ripping His COVID-19 Mask on IG to 'Shut Up'

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMay 14, 2020

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 29: Pro wrestling Hall of Famer Steve Austin united with other celebrities under a common cause to join Wendy's in the effort to spread the news that good BBQ is now available to everyone with Wendy's new BBQ Pulled Pork offerings. As part of Wendy's #bbq4Merica campaign, celebrity spokespersons Austin, actor and dancer Alfonso Ribeiro and actor and filmmaker Ralph Macchio created a series of humorous public service announcements videos launching today. (Photo by Moses Robinson/Getty Images for Wendy's)
Moses Robinson/Getty Images

Stone Cold Steve Austin was not pleased with a fan making fun of him wearing a COVID-19 mask on Instagram while running errands, telling him to "shut up" in response:

The fan equated Austin's wearing of a mask to communism and told the former WWE champion that he was supposed to uphold an image of a rebel and refuse to conform in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans seemed to enjoy Austin's response, which got well over 6,000 likes as of Tuesday evening.

Per Dakota Randall of NESN.com, the initial commenter replied "still a fan dude" with thumbs-up and flex emojis.

According to the World Health Organization on May 13, over 1.3 million people in the United States have tested positive for COVID-19, and over 79,600 people have died.

