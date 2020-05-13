Stone Cold Steve Austin Tells Fan Ripping His COVID-19 Mask on IG to 'Shut Up'

Moses Robinson/Getty Images

Stone Cold Steve Austin was not pleased with a fan making fun of him wearing a COVID-19 mask on Instagram while running errands, telling him to "shut up" in response:

The fan equated Austin's wearing of a mask to communism and told the former WWE champion that he was supposed to uphold an image of a rebel and refuse to conform in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans seemed to enjoy Austin's response, which got well over 6,000 likes as of Tuesday evening.

Per Dakota Randall of NESN.com, the initial commenter replied "still a fan dude" with thumbs-up and flex emojis.

According to the World Health Organization on May 13, over 1.3 million people in the United States have tested positive for COVID-19, and over 79,600 people have died.