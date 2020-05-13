Triple H, Shawn Michaels Reveal Date for NXT TakeOver: In Your House

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Triple H and Shawn Michaels announced on WWE NXT on Wednesday that NXT Takeover: In Your House has been scheduled for Sunday, June 7:

WWE released the following statement:

"Twenty-five years after WWE first brought In Your House to your living rooms, it's coming back, and this time under the NXT banner.

"As announced by Triple H and Shawn Michaels on NXT, NXT TakeOver: In Your House will take place at Full Sail University Sunday, June 7, and stream live on the award-winning WWE Network.

"The first In Your House took place on May 14, 1995, beginning a new WWE pay-per-view tradition. What will be in store when the black-and-gold brand puts its own spin on the iconic event?

"Be sure to stay tuned to all of WWE's digital platforms in the coming weeks for more details and matches as they're announced!"

The In Your House pay-per-view began in 1995 at a time when the WWE held five main PPVs per year: Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, King of the Ring, SummerSlam and Survivor Series.

In Your House was supposed to stem the PPV tide in between the promotion's major events. It did so successfully, with some of the WWE's most iconic matches taking place. Of note, Michaels defeated the Undertaker in the first-ever Hell in a Cell at Badd Blood in 1997.

The In Your House series ended in February 1999 with St. Valentine's Day Massacre. After WrestleMania XV that year, the WWE went with a uniform pay-per-view schedule year-round minus the In Your House moniker, starting with April's Backlash and followed by May's Over the Edge.

Now NXT will carry the In Your House flag after a 21-year absence.