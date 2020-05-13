5-Star Prospect Chet Holmgren Talks G League, Interviews with UNC, Georgetown

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Chet Holmgren is only a sophomore in high school and already has some of the biggest schools in the country begging to talk to him.

The Minnesota native stands 7'0", 190 pounds at center and is currently ranked the No. 2 player in the nation for the class of 2021 per 247sports.com. A product of Minnehaha Academy, Holmgren counts Gonzaga, Kansas, Memphis, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Baylor and Georgetown among the schools that offered him scholarships.

Speaking to 247sports' Evan Daniels, Holmgren said he was planning to cut his list down to eight or 10 schools by the end of the AAU season, but that was before the coronavirus pandemic began spreading. With amateur leagues on hold, Holmgren may not reveal his top teams until sometime this fall with another cut coming between late winter and early spring.

Most recently, the five-star recruit held Zoom meetings with Michigan, Georgetown, UNC and Memphis to learn more about their programs.

"They're basically like a group FaceTime," Holmgren told Daniels. "They have like a couple minute presentation to emphasize points of what they have with the school, about their recruitment with me. Every school is different, some have more staff and some have other staff. Georgetown went all the way down with the nutritionist on the call. They're pretty cool and tend to be about two hours, two-and-a-half hours, not much else to do so can't really complain."

One school who may have a leg up at this point is Memphis. Holmgren mentioned to Daniels he feels a connection with head coach Penny Hardaway—though Patrick Ewing and Georgetown aren't far behind.

In any case, the Minnesotan is set on attending college and hasn't consider jumping to the G League, as another top recruit in Jalen Green announced he would do earlier this spring.

"I personally don't know enough about that route to make a definitive answer one way or the other," Holmgren said. "All routes are intriguing, there are so many new routes for everybody to choose. It's hard enough to pick from 30 schools but now I have to pick from five different options, it's a lot but a degree has always been big to my parents and to me as well so right now I'm definitely thinking college."

That should give a nice bit of relief to the college coaches who have been pursuing the center lately. As schools continue working to secure his commitment, eliminating outside threats to Holmgren playing in the NCAA counts as a win.