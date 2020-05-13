Tottenham's Dele Alli Reportedly Held at Knifepoint in Armed Robbery at His Home

ANP Sport/Getty Images

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli reportedly was held at knifepoint by two robbers and punched in the face early Wednesday morning at his home in North London, according to Mark Dobson of The Guardian.

Per that report, the two men broke into Alli's home and stole "numerous items from the house including jewelry and watches."

