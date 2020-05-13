Tottenham's Dele Alli Reportedly Held at Knifepoint in Armed Robbery at His Home

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 13, 2020

Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur FC during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Red Bull Leipzig and Tottenham Hotspur FC at the Red Bull Arena on March 10, 2020 in Leipzig, Germany(Photo by ANP Sport via Getty Images)
ANP Sport/Getty Images

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli reportedly was held at knifepoint by two robbers and punched in the face early Wednesday morning at his home in North London, according to Mark Dobson of The Guardian.  

Per that report, the two men broke into Alli's home and stole "numerous items from the house including jewelry and watches."

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

