Phil Mickelson's 18-Hole Golf Game Sells for $190K at All in Challenge Auction

The All In Challenge auction, including an 18-hole round of golf with Phil Mickelson, closed at $190,000 on Sunday evening.

Lefty's auction opened at $50,000 and attracted 17 total bids.

Mickelson accepted the viral challenge and explained everything in his All In package on May 11:

The official website outlined the five-time major champion's prize:

"Here's your chance for you and a friend to play a round of golf alongside Phil Mickelson at the 2021 Discovery Land Company Foundation event in La Quinta, California. The winner of this auction will also receive the unique opportunity to be a VIP at the 2021 AMERICAN EXPRESS PGA Tour event during that same week. This VIP package includes one spot during the three-day Pro-Am at THE AMERICAN EXPRESS where you will play alongside two PGA Tour professionals each day—having the opportunity to play with a total of six different PGA Tour professionals over the course of three days. Additionally, you and a friend will receive VIP access to all concerts after golf on Friday and Saturday and other VIP events throughout the week."

This auction is just one way the 49-year-old has contributed to COVID-19 relief efforts:

The All In Challenge was launched by Fanatics founder Michael Rubin on April 14, growing to involve hundreds of celebrities in and out of sports. The initiative has netted $47,832,163 with all proceeds going toward Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, America's Food Fund, World Central Kitchen and Feeding America.

Mickelson has won 44 PGA Tour events and five majors, including three Masters titles (2004, '06, '10), since turning pro in 1992.