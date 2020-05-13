Georgetown's Mac McClung Enters Transfer Portal After Withdrawing from NBA Draft

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Georgetown guard Mac McClung will withdraw from the 2020 NBA draft but will also enter the transfer portal, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

"It was a number of different events that made me feel I had no choice but to transfer from Georgetown," McClung said. "I really wanted to stay, but things throughout my career made me realize that I couldn't.

"I'm looking for a place I can call home. A place I can be a part of a family and help them succeed."

The sophomore averaged 15.7 points and 3.1 rebounds per game in 2019-20, but a foot injury limited him to just 21 appearances.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.