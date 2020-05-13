Georgetown's Mac McClung Enters Transfer Portal After Withdrawing from NBA Draft

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 13, 2020

Georgetown's Mac McClung plays during an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Georgetown guard Mac McClung will withdraw from the 2020 NBA draft but will also enter the transfer portal, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

"It was a number of different events that made me feel I had no choice but to transfer from Georgetown," McClung said. "I really wanted to stay, but things throughout my career made me realize that I couldn't.

"I'm looking for a place I can call home. A place I can be a part of a family and help them succeed."

The sophomore averaged 15.7 points and 3.1 rebounds per game in 2019-20, but a foot injury limited him to just 21 appearances. 

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

