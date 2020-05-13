Ex-Cowboys, Dolphins DE Taco Charlton: Foot on the Gas After Chiefs Contract

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Taco Charlton is ready to give the team his all after disappointing stints with the Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins.

He told Adam Teicher of ESPN:

"My foot is on the gas for this one. I'm not saying I gave my full effort everywhere I've been. All [previous] situations, things came to an end and it was kind of mutual. It wasn't really much of a surprise. ... I was feeling kind of out of position a little bit in the past. This year, I feel like I'll be comfortable and use my talents to the best of my ability."

