Patrick Williams' Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Bulls Roster

The Chicago Bulls are betting on Patrick Williams' upside after selecting him with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Patrick Williams

Position: PF



Height: 6'8"



Weight: 225



Pro Comparison: Paul Millsap



Scouting Report: As one scout put it, Patrick Williams could be the player we look back on years from now and wonder how he wasn't a top pick. At 6'8", 225 pounds, he's strong, explosive and skilled with a three-ball, pull-up shot and passing game. He also regularly flies around defensively to make plays on the ball. The draft's youngest NCAA prospect, Williams is loaded with potential despite his limited production at Florida State.

Here is what Chicago's roster looks like following this move:

Bulls Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Otto Porter Jr., SF: Exercised $28.5M player option (2021)

Patrick Williams, PF: Rookie scale contract (2024)

Coby White, PG: $5.4M (2023)

Daniel Gafford, PF: $1.5M (2023)

Zach LaVine, SG: $19.5M (2022)

Thaddeus Young, PF: $14.5M (2022)

Wendell Carter Jr., PF: $5M (2022)

Tomas Satoransky, SG: $10M (2022)

Chandler Hutchison, SF: $2.3M (2022)

Ryan Arcidiacono, PG: $3M (2022)

Cristiano Felicio, PF: $8M (2021)

Lauri Markkanen, PF: $5.1M (2021)

Luke Kornet, PF: $2.3M (2021)

Free Agents

Kris Dunn, PG: RFA

Denzel Valentine, SG: RFA

Shaquille Harrison, PG: RFA

Max Strus, G: RFA

Adam Mokoka, SG: RFA

The 19-year-old spent last season coming off the bench at Florida State. He averaged 9.2 points and 4.0 rebounds in 22.5 minutes per game for the Seminoles.

Expectations were high for Williams coming into college based on his high school resume. He was a 5-star prospect and No. 26 overall player in the 2019 recruiting class, per 247Sports composite rankings.

Even though the North Carolina native's brief college run didn't turn out as well as he would have liked, there are reasons for optimism as he prepares to start his NBA career.

B/R's Jonathan Wasserman ranked Williams as the seventh-best prospect in this draft class, noting his new team will have to exercise patience because his development will be a process.

One thing that works to Williams' advantage is age. He was a young 18-year-old in college and only turned 19 on Aug. 3.

Chicago is placing a bet on him reaching his ceiling with proper development at the next level. He's got the size (6'8", 225 pounds) and athleticism to become a key contributor on their roster in the future.

Williams is a long-term project who won't make an immediate impact, but the reward at this point in the draft makes him well worth the investment made by the Bulls.

The Bulls are still trying to figure out how to move forward in their rebuilding phase, but things appear to be heading in the right direction. New executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas has a stellar track record from his tenure in the Denver Nuggets front office.

Billy Donovan is taking over as head coach after spending five seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He made the playoffs in each of those five years and never had a winning percentage worse than .573.

Williams is walking into a situation where the Bulls will be expecting big things from him, but they don't need him to be a superstar on day one. As long as he develops alongside Coby White, Zach LaVine and Wendell Carter, this group should be able to compete in the Eastern Conference very soon.