Richard Hamilton Says He Was 'Low-Key Scared' of Playing Against Kobe Bryant

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 13, 2020

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 18: Richard Hamilton #32 of the Eastern Conference and Kobe Bryant #24 of the Western Conference talk during the 2007 NBA All-Star Game on February 18, 2007 at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2007 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Richard Hamilton's Detroit Pistons struck the final blow in the Shaqobe Lakers in 2004, but that victory came with a healthy respect for Kobe Bryant

Hamilton appeared on CBS Sports HQ on Wednesday, saying Bryant was the only player who "scared" him when they went head-to-head:

"He's probably the only guy—and Raja [Bell] can probably attest to this—the only guy that I competed against in my 14-year NBA career that when I would come into the game I was low-key scared. The reason why is, Kobe was the type of player that was gonna try to kill you when the first minute of play started, all the way until the final buzzer went off."

Hamilton was part of a CBS Sports panel that ranked the greatest players in NBA history, with Bryant coming in 10th place. He said the people who voted the late Lakers star "flat-out disrespected him."

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

