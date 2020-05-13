Celtics' Enes Kanter Has WWE Contract Offer, Plans to Wrestle After NBA Career

Celtics' Enes Kanter Has WWE Contract Offer, Plans to Wrestle After NBA CareerMay 13, 2020
Chris Elise/Getty Images
Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter has a standing offer to join WWE, the veteran big man revealed to Shams Charania of Stadium.
Kanter said he plans to consider transitioning to pro wrestling once his NBA career ends.
He briefly enjoyed a run with WWE's 24/7 Championship when he beat R-Truth in September 2019.
