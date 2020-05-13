Celtics' Enes Kanter Has WWE Contract Offer, Plans to Wrestle After NBA Career

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 13, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - FEBRUARY 26: Enes Kanter #11 of the Boston Celtics warms up prior to a game at the Vivint Smart Home Arena on February 26, 2020 in Salt Lake City, UT. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Credit: 2020 NBAE (Photo by Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images)
Chris Elise/Getty Images

Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter has a standing offer to join WWE, the veteran big man revealed to Shams Charania of Stadium. 

Kanter said he plans to consider transitioning to pro wrestling once his NBA career ends.

He briefly enjoyed a run with WWE's 24/7 Championship when he beat R-Truth in September 2019.

            

